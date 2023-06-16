European Reseller

This could be a great Opportunity for channel partners to grow their business to sell on Alibaba.com

Alibaba.com, one of the world’s leading B2B ecommerce marketplaces, has announced the launch of its new UK channel partner recruitment drive to enable more SMEs to unlock global export opportunities.

Channel partners – such as marketing agencies and e-commerce consultancies, SAAS agents, re-sellers, and call centres - to provide Alibaba.com as an additional cross-border sales channel to their networks of SME clients.

The aim, through a robust qualification process – should create a network of qualified channel partners that have been certified based on their expertise, experience, and understanding of Alibaba.com. In turn, SMEs will be able to onboard seamlessly onto Alibaba.com, reaching more than 40 million active buyers on the platform, and will also receive ongoing, hands-on support from their chosen channel partner

The channel partner recruitment drive should help raise awareness of, and drive cross-border trade opportunities available on am international basis for UK SMEs. Alibaba Group recently surveyed 3,000 UK businesses, in partnership with the Institute of Export and International Trade.

They concluded that almost a quarter (24%) of SMEs don’t currently export goods. The top of the stated reasons were supply chain issues, perceived barriers, followed by lack of cultural awareness/familiarity with an overseas market and increased paperwork and red tape. Limited product availability also ranked high on the list of SMEs’ export challenges.

As part of the programme, certified channel partners will be able to access a wealth of benefits that can support the development of their business. This includes commission, both for the onboarding of sellers as well as their continued performance on the platform, as well as marketing support from Alibaba’s team of experts. Alibaba will also provide certified channel partners with training, co-marketed events and sales, and service support to drive growth opportunities.

Jijay Shen, General Manager Europe, Alibaba.com, said: “As more UK businesses turn to export in the face of increased domestic economic pressures, we believe that platforms like Alibaba.com will be beneficial in unlocking digital transformation and cross-border trade opportunities for SMEs, in particular. This initiative will create an ecosystem of qualified channel partners who can help us directly address the perceived barriers that prevent SMEs from going global. We’re focused on helping UK businesses of all sizes on their export journey, and that means equipping them with the tools, know-how and specialist support to unlock new overseas markets and maximise their business potential.”

Alibaba.com is home to hundreds of thousands of sellers who serve more than 40 million active global buyers. To make the B2B buying experience more seamless than ever before, Alibaba.com is integrating the very best technology from its consumer platforms, including livestream events and augmented reality factory tours. In addition, each year it hosts major virtual trade expos, March Expo and Super September, which provide unrivalled opportunities for sellers to engage with a cohort of highly engaged buyers from all corners of the world.