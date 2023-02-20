European Reseller

Prev

By 2030, there is expected to be over 30 billion connected devices worldwide. With the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), complex architectures with challenging security and resource constraints will become commonplace, making an optimal security posture increasingly difficult to establish and maintain.

Internet of Things (IoT) - statistics & facts

In 1999, British technologist Kevin Ashton coined the term Internet of Things (IoT) to define a network connecting people and objects around them. At the time, most people thought the topic was science fiction related. Today, the Internet of Things – a vast network of connected objects collecting and analysing data and autonomously performing tasks – is becoming a reality. Thanks to the development of communication technologies such as 5G and data analytics using AI and machine learning, IoT has applications varying from smartwatches, car alarms, and coordinated traffic lights, have been in use for decades.

IoT brings a greater prevalence of such smart objects with higher connectivity and the ability to collect data in real-time. Ranging from Smart cars, home heating systems, BBQ’s, televisions and of course fridges and coffee machines. With the projection of IoT devices worldwide numbering close to 30 billion in 2030, this can have devastating problems as well as advantages.

There are many verticals of adoption for the IoT, from wearable devices to smart cars, smart homes, smart cities, and even industrial equipment. This brings with it the obvious problems of security. When it is possible to buy a £3.00 internet plug which if not protected securely opens the door to everything on the IT system.

“The TPM is a vital tool for ensuring the integrity of a device, however the vast majority of devices being used across the world do not contain one”, said Chairman of the DICE Work Group, Dennis Mattoon. “With this new specification, manufacturers are provided the tools they need to provide the endorsements required to verify and attest the information received from a device and establish trust where previously it was difficult to do so.”

Previous DICE specifications outlined how devices can make authoritative statements to establish device identity, perform measurements and produce the required claims in evidence. With the ‘Endorsement Architecture for Devices’ specification, both aspects of the attestation process are covered, enabling manufacturers to provide manifests and present endorsement values to verifiers in order to successfully complete the reconciliation process.

The latest DICE specification represents the ongoing attempts of TCG to set trusted computing standards within all devices, regardless of whether a TPM has been leveraged.