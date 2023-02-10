European Reseller

Prev

1 of 2

of Next

Derby-based IT company Infuse based in the Midlands of the UK . Has added three new apprentices to its ranks, after moving to a larger office space at Pride Park in September 2022 to accommodate the ongoing growth of the team and business.

Pictured (L-R): Joshua Mills, Aiden Richardson and Robert Pott

Joshua Mills, Robert Pott and Aiden Richardson have joined the expert IT team at Infuse as Helpdesk Support Apprentices. With two apprentices already working in the same role, the three new recruits raise the firm’s total number of apprentices to five. The recruitment of all five apprentices was facilitated by leading local apprenticeship provider EMA Training Ltd.

Infuse is a Derby-based IT company that provides 24/7 support to businesses of all sizes across the Midlands and the UK. From managed IT support to cyber security and IT strategy, the company delivers hassle-free solutions to clients through a wide range of services.

All this is thanks to

Lucy Campion .Marketing Communications Executive

Well done Lucy

Paul Howard, Managing Director of Infuse, commented: “We are proud to offer entry-level IT roles for local people in Derby and the wider area. Our successful apprenticeship programme equips people of all ages with the skills and opportunities they need to kick-start their careers in tech, with many of our apprentices progressing onto higher roles at Infuse.

“Apprentices that join Infuse benefit from access to the variety of expertise and experience in our specialist tech team, but our team also benefits from the new perspectives and innovative thinking that our apprentices bring to the table. Our apprentices are key to the high-quality IT solutions we deliver to clients.”

James Stafford, Commercial Director at EMA Training Ltd, said: “With five ICT Level 3 apprentices currently on programme, EMA have a longstanding and successful relationship with Infuse. All apprentices are showing excellent personal and professional development with the first two apprentices soon to progress onto our Network Engineer Level 4 programme.”

Infuse is a Midlands-based IT solutions provider, delivering hassle-free IT solutions to businesses of all sizes for more than 20 years. We help clients across the UK and beyond with tailored advice and specialist tech support. Our wide-ranging services include IT Support, Cyber Security, Communications, Cloud Solutions and Business Continuity