European Reseller

Planon appoints Stephan Mau to Group Board as Executive Vice President for its Real Estate Management software solutions business

Nijmegen, 31 January, 2023 – Planon have announced the appointment of Stephan Mau to the Group Board in the position of Executive Vice President for Planon’s Real Estate (RE) Management business. In this new role.

CEO and founder Pierre Guelen said, ‘Now more than ever, creating both financial value and social value are pressing challenges for real estate owners, investors and developers. With our recent substantial investments in the further development and integration of our full range of RE management software solutions, we aim to support them in optimising their property portfolios in the broadest sense – in every phase of the building lifecycle and at every level of maturity and complexity. I’m excited to be able to leverage Stephan’s extensive experience to deliver on this promise to current and future customers.’

Stephan will be responsible for developing the real estate management software business, this will include RE and property management software, together solutions of Reasult and COOR which Planon acquired earlier.

Stephan Mau first joined Planon in 2014 having he held various management positions, including senior positions in industry-specific ERP software solutions provider and a leading service provider in the customer care industry. Stephen has also been responsible for Planons EMEA Central Europe Business Area that including the IWMS business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.