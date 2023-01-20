European Reseller

In China, the Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22. Our lucky saying on the card contains a play on words. The pronunciation of the characters, „hongtu dazhan", can also mean "May great plans go forward" (宏图大展). We take this to heart. This year, the Mercator Institute for China Studies celebrates its tenth anniversary. We want to duly honor the occasion with enlightening China analysis and in inspiring exchange with you.

Getting China right: In these turbulent times, this ambition is more challenging and more important than ever. We are planning numerous projects, events and publications this year under this slogan. Your questions, comments and critical support are crucial for us. We look forward to many opportunities for personal exchange and cooperation with you!