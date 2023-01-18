European Reseller

Exhibitions 2014

In a sign of the ever-growing and widening appeal of ISE (Integrated Systems Europe), and the acceptance of Covid and or living with it.

The 2023 show is set to welcome more than 1000 exhibitors, including around 120 first-time exhibitors who will take up 3,630sqm of floorspace at the Fira.

Those making their debuts in Barcelona will bring innovative products and solutions from across the pro AV and systems integration landscape, from smart home automation and communication and collaboration tools to transparent displays, e-paper signage and audio innovations.

Many first-time exhibitors can be found in the Discovery Zone, situated in Congress Square between Halls 4 & 6 and Halls 5 & 7. This includes i3 Engineering, Naostage and Vidable.

The first to mention is i3 Engineering which is active in the field of smart home and automation solutions manufacturing. The company will be introducing its complete solution for smart home projects and business automation, which consists of controllers mounted on a DIN-rail, software and a mobile application.

Another new exhibitor is Naostage, an engineering-led start-up that has created the world's first automatic beaconless 3D tracking solution to help create immersive, interactive live experiences.

Naostage designs, develops and manufactures tracking systems dedicated to audiovisual on stage.

Created by Paul, Olivier and Nathan, three engineers, fond of stage performances, audiovisual world and new technologies.

In 2018, they founded Naostage because they firmly believe that the success of a show or event is closely linked to the work done by the technical teams, an essential part of the show.

Paul Cales, CEO and Co-Founder of Naostage, said: “We are very excited to be exhibiting for the first time at ISE 2023, where we will launch our K System tracking solution, the industry’s first real-time 3D beaconless system of its kind. ISE is a fantastic platform to launch our solution which will help unleash creativity for both fixed installs and rental staging applications. ISE visitors expect to discover new technologies and solutions to help them create immersive experiences and this is what we’ll deliver. We have big plans for the coming months, and we are confident ISE is the perfect place to achieve our goals.”

"Our goal is to change people's perception of a comfortable home by becoming its standard. A team of engineering is a recipe for our success," said Pavlo Tsiupka, CEO at the company.

Naostage and I3 Engineering will be joined in the Discovery Zone by Vidable. “At Vidable, we are building the world’s most complete collection of AI-powered solutions for enterprise video,” said General Manager Mike Snavely. “Vidable will allow creators and content managers of all experience levels to easily analyse their libraries, enhance production quality and add engagement-oriented enhancements at scale – all with the power of AI.

“We’ll be at the flagship ISE event in Barcelona to connect with creators and producers to share how Vidable offers a clear solution. We are looking forward to showcasing Vidable AI among Europe’s leading technology innovators in the ISE Discovery Zone.”

Netvio, a professional AV signal distribution and control brand, supplying matrices, AVoIP products, extenders and software, will also be exhibiting for the first time at ISE 2023. Visitors to the stand will be able to get first-hand experience of its configuration software and control app.

Phil Gibbs, Sales Director for Netvio, explained: “ISE is the most important event to the AV industry both residentially and commercially. As a relatively new manufacturer we are privileged to be able to demonstrate our next level solutions to international customers for the first time.”

“Netvio will be showing our matrix range, our new HDBaseT 3 extender and our top-of-the-range AV over IP solution, including the new dedicated plug and play AVoIP switch. We will also be running regular demonstrations of our configuration software, as well as our end-user control app.”

In addition, Prima, an OEM producer of web-based access controllers and NFC/BLE readers, extended with battery-driven offline handles and cylinders, will be demonstrating its products throughout the show.

Technical Sales Manager David Pancur said: “Our products can be easily integrated into third-party products or integrate others via modern APIs or MQTT, KNX, web hooks, etc. Software enables effortless management of both access control and integrated systems, regardless of whether you are a basic or advanced user.

“We have complete confidence in our products, and we also know that integration is the right way for a high-quality and comprehensive solution. And that's exactly what we'd like to share with you at the ISE show – you will be surprised how smooth the integration can be!”

Polar Bear Design, which designs and engineers state-of-the-art integrated HVAC solutions, enabling partners to deliver a completely integrated and tailored solution for projects, will also be making its home in the Discovery Zone.

“We are showing the Zentium Pro Thermostat, a multi-award-winning advanced wall-mounted dual room, heating and cooling thermostat which can be combined with major lighting brands such as Lutron and Crestron. We will also show a range of bespoke faceplates and digital crowns that brings the beauty to the brains,” said Company Director Justin Wells.

“We are choosing to exhibit this year due to the ever-growing interest in Zentium and we are looking forward to releasing some new products and exciting announcements.”