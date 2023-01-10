European Reseller

Prev

A new Juniper Research study has found the value of the global eSIM market will increase from $4.7 billion in 2023, to $16.3 billion by 2027.

The new report offers the most comprehensive analysis of the eSIMs (embedded SIMs) market available being led by Apple with their Innovation, disrupting the smartphone sector

Increasing by an impressive 249%, the market will be driven by the adoption of eSIM-enabled consumer devices, as seen in Apple’s recent release of the eSIM-only iPhone 14.

eSIM-enabled Android Devices to Accelerate Consumer Adoption

eSIMs are embedded within devices; enabling devices and sensors to seamlessly switch between network operator profiles. This is now being accelerated by to consumer adoption of eSIM-enabled android devices

The research predicts Apple will expand deployment of eSIM-only devices to Europe during 2023, with eSIM technology key to minimising the time-consuming establishment of roaming agreements within the fragmented European telecommunications market.

It found the total number of smartphones leveraging eSIM connectivity will increase from 986 million in 2023, to 3.5 billion by 2027, with manufacturers such as Google and Samsung developing an equivalent eSIM-only Android device in order to compete with Apple and maintain their global market positioning.

The research author Scarlett Woodford added : “Despite operator concerns regarding the disruptive impact of eSIMs on existing business models, growing support from smartphone manufacturers will place additional pressure on operators. In response, service providers must support eSIM connectivity to avoid subscriber attrition as technology awareness increases.”

The report found the total number of eSIM-connected smartphones in China will increase from 103 million in 2023, to 385 million by 2027, assuming country-specific standards are implemented; allowing eSIM use in smartphones.

It noted current regulations prevent Chinese-based device manufacturers from selling to their home market, limiting investment and innovation. In response, the report urges industry bodies to work closely with the Chinese government to develop specifications that allow eSIM support whilst addressing requirements for device monitoring and tracking.

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector, providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.