European Reseller

Nokia announce Rolf Werner as Senior Vice President Europe

Nokia have announced that Rolf Werner has joined the company reporting directly to Chief Customer Experience Officer, Ricky Corker

As head of Nokia’s Europe Region, Rolf will be tasked with growing Nokia’s market share and support the company’s growth ambitions into new market segments. Nokia will continue to support Europe’s ambitions to be a powerhouse of innovation, globally, and Rolf’s team will guide CSPs and Enterprises as they deploy 5G, fiber broadband and private wireless.

Nokia, Espoo, Finland

As Senior Vice President of European on Rolf is bringing over than 25 years’ business and industry experience. Joining Nokia from Cognizant Technology Solutions, where he was the CEO of Germany, with responsibility for the DACH region. Under his leadership, the company delivered double-digit growth for the DACH region, including the acquisition of ESG Mobility. Previously, Rolf has held senior positions at Fujitsu, Global Logic, and T-Systems, where he led the turnaround of T-Systems’ French organisation.

Rolf said: “This is an excellent time to join Nokia. It is clear that Nokia has an excellent opportunity to seize the market as one of very few companies that can offer solutions to its customers across the full range of technologies available in the industry.”

Ricky Corker, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Rolf to the company. Having a broad experience across the industry, gained in software, service providers and in many other areas, means that Rolf will be able to help guide Nokia’s European organization through the next stage of our corporate development.”