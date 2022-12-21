European Reseller

Rubrik, has appointed John W. Thompson as its Lead Independent Board Director. Thompson brings over 40 years of leadership experience in the technology industry. He succeeded Bill Gates as Chairman of Microsoft’s board and now serves as the lead independent director.

Previously, Thompson was the Chairman and CEO of Symantec and he currently serves as the Chairman of Illumina’s board. He joined Rubrik’s board of directors in 2018. In this expanded role, he will continue to help facilitate Rubrik’s mission to secure the world’s data.

In his new position, Thompson, who joined Rubrik’s board of directors in 2018, will continue to help facilitate Rubrik’s mission to secure the world’s data, giving organisations business resilience.

“We’ve built an elite leadership team of cybersecurity experts across public and private sectors to better equip our customers in the ongoing battle against data threats such as ransomware,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder of Rubrik. “John is a cybersecurity pioneer. His proven leadership and experience building iconic companies will help us continue to deliver data security innovations and define the future of cybersecurity.”

"While data is the most important asset of every organization, the traditional cybersecurity strategies have failed to protect data against modern cyberattacks such as ransomware,” said John W. Thompson. “In order to win this war on data, Rubrik is redefining the cybersecurity industry with data security that gives organizations business resilience. I’m honored to expand my role on Rubrik’s board and be a part the company’s hyper-growth trajectory.”

According to the recent Rubrik Zero Labs State of Data Security report, more than 98% of organizations experienced a cyberattack in the past year, and more than half faced a ransomware attack. As ransomware attacks continue to grow in volume and sophistication, relying on infrastructure security alone has become insufficient. To effectively defend against cyberattacks, organizations must prioritize data security as part of a holistic cybersecurity strategy to help ensure they can quickly recover business-critical operations in the event of an attack.

Rubrik has more than 4,500 customers around the world across multiple industries, including healthcare, financial services, education, state, local, federal government, and more.