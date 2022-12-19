European Reseller

Prev

Redcentric plc, a managed service provider across the private and public sector, has acquired four companies which have significantly enhanced its public cloud, security and consultancy offerings.

Despite the UK’s ongoing economic challenges, Redcentric’s acquisitions of Piksel Industry Solutions, 7Elements, 4D Data Centres and assets relating to Sungard AS data centre and consulting business, mean the company’s portfolio now has the most comprehensive IT capabilities in the UK market.

The multiple deals,have been driven to meet increased customer demand and a requirement for specific and tailored IT solutions. These include cloud consultancy expertise in the public and hyperscale space, cyber security and expanding its physical presence through the data centre estate and UK portfolio from 4D and Sungard.

The acquisitions have also added around 650 customers to Redcentric’s growing customer base whilst significantly enhancing its portfolio, all part of a robust growth strategy, which supports its customer needs and market requirements.

Redcentric customers can benefit from an estate of eight data centres, which include national sites that are Tier 3-designed, have the latest cooling technology, the highest levels of security and can provide Sovereign cloud services for both private and public sector customers.

Cem Ahmet, Chief Operating Officer at Redcentric plc, said: “We’re experiencing a period of real growth at Redcentric and the acquisitions we’ve made allow us to provide a vastly enhanced portfolio and expertise, allowing us to give our customers the breadth and depth of services and solutions that they require.