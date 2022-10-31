European Reseller

Prev

Yes there seems to be no lacking of interest or readiness to spend on such items. One of the latest offerings is this innovative gaming controller charging case with you which allows charging on the go and prevents scratches, dents, and damage. It works with the latest console controllers such as PS5, XBOX X/S, and specialist gaming controllers which can cost an awful lot of money. Ideal for Xmas.

Ideal to take your own controller to gaming nights, and with friends. Whilst avoiding damage and ensuring It is charged and ready to play.

Orb Controller Charger Case

Keep your favourite gaming controller protected and always ready for action with this cool and clever charging case from Orb. Compatible with most controllers*, the ABS moulded case with a protective EVA foam lining features a 5000mAh power bank, ensuring you are always primed to game. This innovative charger provides a sleek and stylish storage solution for minimising clutter.

Depth: 11.22 CM

Height: 16.66 CM

Width: 20.5 CM

Recipient: For Them

ABS moulded case with EVA foam lining

Compatible with all controller brands featuring both USB and Mirco-USB connection points

5000 mAh battery

Compatible with all controller brands featuring both USB and Mirco-USB connection points