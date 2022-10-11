European Reseller

Espoo, Finland – Nokia have announced that it will lead the Hexa-X-II project, the second phase of the European 6G flagship initiative. This new phase will expand the Hexa-X partner list to 44 organizations that are tasked with creating the pre-standardized platform and system view that will form the basis for many inputs into future 6G standardization.

The Hexa-X-II project has been awarded funding from the European Commission as part of the first call of the Smart Network and Services Joint Undertaking (SNS-JU).

Hexa-X-II members range from network vendors and communication service providers to verticals and technology providers, as well as the most prominent European communications research institutes.

Peter Vetter, President of Nokia’s Bell Labs Core Research, said: “Nokia is honored to lead in this pioneering project. In the 6G era, the digital, physical and human worlds will become far more integrated. Our goals must reflect this level of integration and inter-dependency. As billions more people and devices get connected, urbanization intensifies, and we strive to manage the limitations on energy and materials, the role of networks and 6G will only deepen. It is essential that we keep the larger context in mind as we imagine the new network.”

Nokia has been involved in every generation of wireless technology, from the first GSM call to the best performing 4G networks and the world's fastest 5G connections.

Nokia also leads 6G-ANNA, the German 6G lighthouse project and plays an instrumental role in establishing the Horizon Europe Smart Network and Services joint undertaking.