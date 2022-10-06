European Reseller

Are These The Most Anticipated 2023 Video Games in the UK

A new study has revealed that Starfield and ARK2 are the most searched for video games in the UK and worldwide, amongst Google searchers. Other Search engines do Exist, but we won’t go there just now!

The study, conducted by online gaming platform Solitaired, analysed Google UK and worldwide data for 41 video games due to be released next year and ranked them according to the average monthly number of searches they received.

According to the results, the 10 most anticipated video games in the UK are:

Ranking Video Game UK Search Volume Global Search Volume 1 Starfield 33,000 412,000 2 Ark 2 8.300 120,000 3 Hytale 6,100 182,000 4 Suicide Squad: kill the Justice League 5,800 45,000 5 Resident Evil 4 Remake 4,900 92,000 6 Redfall 4,600 49,000 7 Street Fighter 6 4,100 65,000 8 Dead Space Remake 3,800 57000 9 Payday 3 3,600 59000 10 Kerbal Space Program 2 3,300 54000

Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, the game takes place in a galactic world, and it will be available on Xbox and Microsoft Windows.

According to the findings, Ark 2 is the second most anticipated video game of 2023 in the UK, with an average of 8,300 Google searches per month, and the third most hyped worldwide, with an average monthly search volume of 120,000 on Google

According to the study, Hytale registers an average Google search volume of 6,100 searches per month in the UK, making it the third most anticipated video game in the UK, and the second in the world (182,000 searches per month worldwide).

With an average of 5,800 Google searches per month, Suicide Squad is the fourth most anticipated 2023 video game in the UK.

With an average search volume of 4,900 monthly searches in the UK, the video game is the fifth most anticipated 2023 video game in the UK, and the fourth in the world (with an average search volume of 92,000 monthly searches worldwide).

Resident Evil 4 Remake will be available on PS5, Xbox and PC.

A spokesperson for Solitaired commented on the findings:

‘2023 is set to be a golden year for the video game industry, and it’s not a surprise that titles such as Resident Evil 4 Remake, Suicide Squad: kill the Justice League and Street Fighter 6 dominate the ranking.

‘As video games become more and more refined, gaming still remains one of the most popular hobbies for people world-wide.’