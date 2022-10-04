European Reseller

Prev

Current Global Gaming Headsets & Accessories Market Trends

With a global value of $4.7 billion in 2021, interest in the gaming headset and accessories category remains high. Continued work from home trends during the pandemic have helped to support the uptake of gaming as a hobby, as well as encouraging the purchase of gaming peripherals to supplement office working.

The gaming accessories market size will continue to grow throughout the forecast period, out to 2025, with Futuresource expecting a volume CAGR of 10%. Looking to the product types, the gaming headset market accounts for 40% of the global gaming accessories market, and will continue to play a lead role. In the mobile gaming accessories market, gradual uptake of TWS style headsets will also expand the future opportunity.

Gaming mice take second position in terms of shipment volumes, with customisability and functionality the key factors appealing to PC gamers. Employees who are free to choose their own PC peripherals in a home working environment are also looking to gaming mice to complement their commercial setup.