European Reseller

Paul Lester CBE, who has 30 years’ experience of managing companies at PLC level, has joined Telent Ltd as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the company. Paul has succeeded David Naylor-Leyland who has stepped down as Chairman after 12 years in the position.

Paul joined the Board as of 2nd September 2022.

David Naylor-Leyland said, “I look forward to continuing to support Telent in a non-executive capacity. Paul has a wealth of experience and is, I believe, a fantastic choice to move the business forward to our strategic objectives. We’re very pleased that he will be joining the Telent Board.”

Jo Gretton, Chief Executive Officer added: “I would like to thank David for his role as Chairman and look forward to his continued support as a Non-Executive Director. I’m also delighted that Paul has agreed to Chair our Board through our next phase of growth and look forward to working with him.”