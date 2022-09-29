European Reseller

Woodbank Group Acquires New Print Solutions Company

Advanced print and document solutions provider Woodbank Office Solutions Ltd has acquired Datatech Systems Ltd a Wirral-Based Print Management business, with furthering expansion expected by Woodbank.

Woodbank Offfice Solutions has a stable of document management services and hardware, supplying equipment from Konica Minolta, Sharp and Kyocera document solutions, with approximately 1000 clients and 2 million turnover. The company was Founded by Janet Bowden in 1989.

Janet Bowden, founder and Managing Director of Woodbank said: “We’ve been looking to expand our business for some time, and when the opportunity arose for us to acquire Datatech, it was evident throughout the process that they are a natural fit for us. We have the same values and the same approach, and the acquisition has been a smooth and seamless transition for us and Datatech customers.”

The deal was supported by Mark Penketh, Managing Director for Penketh Group, office interior suppliers and former owner of Datatech. “As a group, our focus now centers on furniture & interiors, business supplies, and technology. We chose Woodbank as their extensive expertise in printing, photocopying, and document system solutions will enhance the service and customer experience that Datatech customers receive.”

About Woodbank Office Solutions Ltd:

Woodbank office solutions are one of the North’s leading suppliers of Konica Minolta, SHARP, and Kyocera, document solutions, office photocopiers, printers, and integrated business technology. With offices in Stockport, Liverpool, and Leeds, they operate across the whole of the UK, with the main hub of operations across Lancashire, Yorkshire, Cheshire, and Merseyside. With continued plans for growth and investment in the latest technology. Woodbank help businesses dramatically improve work productivity in today’s ever-changing work environment.

About Penketh Group:

Penketh Group provide Office Furniture and Interior Design Services, Audio Visual technologies, and business suppliers to companies across the North-West. They have offices and showrooms in the Wirral and in Manchester, respectively. Penketh group support businesses to transform their spaces by providing strategic design solutions and cost-effective fit-outs and refurbishments, which can include furniture for work, social, education, and reception spaces within any business.