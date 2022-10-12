European Reseller

New I Phone 14 is a SIM free phone eSIM

In the United States, the new iPhone14 won’t be despatched with a physical SIM card slot. Instead, Apple is changing entirely to eSIM technology. While some iPhone users may have already made the transition to eSIM, most have not. Now that the iPhone 14 is arriving to buyers, here are some details on eSIM support from Apple.

They’ll be able to use two eSIMs at once (and store more than that), but is the lack of a physical tray a big deal?

(Outside the US, the iPhone 14 will still include a nano-SIM slots.)

First, a refresher on eSIMs: they’re SIM cards, but electronic, not physical. That means your phone can be provisioned remotely — no more going to your retailer to get a physical SIM. This makes it easier (in some ways) to switch networks or try one out — T-Mobile now uses eSIMs to let people test-drive its network for up to three months. As of iOS 16, you can even transfer your eSIM between iPhones via Bluetooth, which should make it almost as easy as a physical SIM — as long as you’re staying in the Apple ecosystem. Of course.

eSIMs, sometimes referred to as embedded SIMs, are still SIM cards, but they’re electronically programmable. This means there is no physical SIM card that has to be inserted into your iPhone or activated. Instead, you log in with your carrier information and the carrier will remotely provision your iPhone so it can be connected to their network.

What does eSIM mean for iPhone 14?

The iPhone has supported eSIM technology for many years. The iPhone XS was the first model to add the technology and each new iPhone since then has supported eSIM. Each of those iPhone models also offered a nano SIM card slot as well. So if you didn’t want to use an eSIM, you didn’t have to.

Once this process has been completed, your iPhone works just as it would with a physical SIM card. It’s also important to note that only the iPhone 14 models sold in the United States will be eSIM-only. Models sold in other countries will still have a nano-SIM card slot.

An Apple spokesperson confirmed that every iPhone 14 model can store at least eight different eSIMs, and even more in some instances.

Two can be in use at one time.

Option 1: Set up iPhone 14 with ‘eSIM Quick Transfer’

In a support document, Apple explains that you’ll be able to convert your physical SIM to an eSIM during the iPhone 14 setup process. This can be done even if you’ve never used an eSIM before.

During the setup process, you’ll be asked to transfer your SIM from your old iPhone to your new iPhone. This is also the process you’ll use if you’re transferring an existing eSIM from your old iPhone to your new iPhone 14.

$11. Choose a cellular plan to transfer from another device. If you don’t see a list of numbers, tap Transfer From Another Device. This requires both devices to have iOS 16 or later.

$12. Check for instructions on your previous iPhone to confirm the transfer. To confirm, tap Transfer or, if asked for a verification code, enter the code that’s displayed on your new iPhone.

$13. Wait for the cellular plan to activate on your new iPhone. Your previous SIM is deactivated when the cellular plan on your new iPhone activates.

$14. If a banner appears on your new iPhone that says Finish Setting Up Your Carrier’s Cellular Plan, tap it. You will be redirected to your carrier’s webpage to transfer your eSIM. If you need help, contact your carrier.