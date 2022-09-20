European Reseller

Prev

Tesla hiring activity hints Thailand foray as India plans face roadblocks, observes GlobalData

American electric vehicle (EV) company Tesla views Thailand as its next destination

Interest in EVs is increasing as a result of the rising need for more sustainable and cost-efficient alternatives. In a first, the company posted a ‘Senior Recruiter’ job in Bangkok to partner with business leaders and hiring managers to assess the talent requirements and advise on the best hiring strategy.

This indicates plans for possibly more hires and setting up new EV market team in Thailand, reveals GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Sherla Sriprada Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Tesla’s hiring activity in Thailand becomes all the more relevant given that it has been looking to enhance its production capacities in Asia and planned to set up a base in India but currently facing roadblocks. This may also hint towards a shift in Tesla’s choice for manufacturing hub.”

Tesla posted ‘Consumer Engagement Manager’ role to identify Thailand's EV market trends and growth opportunities and risks. The company intends to streamline and accelerate the development of new charging solutions e.g., shared charging while also expanding into new markets.

GlobalData’s Job Analytics Database shows that the company posted 14 jobs in September 2022 (as on 13 September 2022). Key roles include ‘Charging Lead - Charging Infrastructure’, ‘Public Policy & Business Development Manager’, and ‘Senior Accountant’.