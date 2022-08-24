European Reseller

tackIQ®, an independent vendor of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) systems, have announced the appointment of John Brown as Head of Global Channel

.

John Brown’s appointment comes at a time of mass expansion in the automated BAS market, with global revenue expected to surpass $3.5 billion by 2026. It is anticipated that the number of global partners will almost double as a direct result of growing demand for Breach & Attack Simulation (BAS) technologies.

John Brown’s experience spans over two decades and explained channel partners that I have worked with for the past 20 years have expressed a high interest in the valuable data and defence mechanism with which AttackIQ can provide them, so I am thrilled to embark on a new journey and look forward to supporting their mission to equip customers and Partners with expertise and knowledge in building threat-informed defence practices.”

LONDON Aug 24th