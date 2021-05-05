European Reseller

NFON AG, a pan-European cloud PBX provider, announces today its partnership with Six Star Global, one of the world’s leading hospitality IT Managed Service Providers.

Six Star Global provides IT services for over 2,000 hospitality groups, global brands, hotel/restaurant operators, asset managers, hospitality B2B service providers and independent hoteliers, across 45 countries. It is adding NFON’s cloud telephone system, Cloudya, to its portfolio in response to the growing market demand for consolidated suppliers that can offer both IT and voice services.

Coming growth in recovery

Six Star Global took the strategic decision to partner with NFON as the hospitality industry starts to look forward to growth as country lockdowns are eased. Liam Barlow, VP, Product Development and Innovation, Six Star Global: “Before hospitality businesses start to look forward to welcoming guests, many are using the remaining time to invest in upgrading technology. We are already experiencing strong demand from our clients who want to quickly shift across to cloud telecoms, as they recognise the system is both cheaper to run and gives them a new level of flexibility.”

This partnership represents a huge opportunity for both NFON and Six Star Global to drive the market growth of cloud telephony in the hospitality sector. NFON has an excellent pedigree in hospitality. Its Nhospitality premium solution has been specifically designed to enable hotels to streamline all service-related communication processes, without the need for additional hardware or software, which results in more satisfied guests, better service efficiency and reduced costs. Jon Dailey, Channel Director, NFON UK: “We are pleased to welcome Six Star Global to our partner programme. Its expertise in the hospitality sector, coupled with our industry-leading platform, is the perfect foundation for success. I am looking forward to working together to drive mutual growth.”

Liam Barlow, VP, Product Development and Innovation, Six Star Global: “We are pleased to add Cloudya to our product portfolio. As well as being one of the best and most scalable platforms in the industry, it comes with a host of added features that our clients will find invaluable to drive efficiencies and guest satisfaction.”

About NFON AG

Headquartered in Munich, NFON AG is the only pan-European cloud PBX provider – counting more than 40,000 companies across 15 European countries as customers.