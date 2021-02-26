European Reseller

Prev

Extreme Networks Wi-Fi Solutions Provide Key Infrastructure Super Bowl LV –

Unique Wi-Fi Usage at Super Bowl LV Reflects Rapid Digital Transformation of the NFL

Extreme Networks, who are the Official Wi-Fi Solutions Provider for the NFL and of Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, have revealed the results of wireless usage at the most unique Super Bowl in the League’s history. Super Bowl LV marked the eighth consecutive year Extreme delivered Wi-Fi network solutions and Wi-Fi analytics technology for the championship event.

This was the First 100% Cash-Free, Mobile Ticketed NFL Game

This was the first 100% cash-free, mobile ticketed NFL game in history. Though fan presence at Raymond James Stadium was limited to 25,000 fans, Wi-Fi usage demonstrated those in attendance were more connected than ever, while network operations behind the scenes reduced operating risk and aided the safety of everyone in the stadium.

Data revealed approximately 80% of in-range devices were connected to the Wi-Fi network, up from 71% during Super Bowl LIV. Average usage per device has more than doubled since Super Bowl LI, with fan devices this year consuming 587.8 MB of data compared to 253.7 MB in 2017. Additionally, peak network utilization hit 7.9 Gbps, a 2.5 Gbps difference from last year’s peak at 10.4 Gbps but with a crowd half the size, illustrating the increased reliance on Wi-Fi connectivity for fan engagement at Super Bowl LV.

Super Bowl LV Deployment

● 100% Cash-Free Interactions: To improve service and safety, this was the first Super Bowl to move solely to cash-free transactions. Fans paid using valid debit or credit cards or mobile wallets, and those who brought cash used reverse ATMs to convert cash to prepaid Visa cards. ExtremeSwitching™ technology and Extreme Management Center™ software deployed at Raymond James Stadium allowed IT administrators to closely monitor the network, ensuring secure cash-free payments and enabling fans to safely access banking and financial applications using stadium Wi-Fi.