European Reseller

As a long-term fan of Toshibas products. I was very disappointed with the Dynabook’s Tecra X50-F.

It probably doesn’t help that the famed X50-F and the courier service could not work together Ohh and it was a dud.

First impressions were good, the Dynabook’s Tecra X50-F is a large, lightweight business machine with an attractive mix of features.

Toshiba Client Solutions Ltd. (TCS), joined Sharp Group on 1 October 2018 and changed its name to become Dynabook Inc. Now majority-owned by Sharp, I expected an impressive screen bright and sharp.

It is a 15 inch screen and in theory it looks like a pretty good unit, weighing in at a reported 1.36kg, this is one of the lightest Ultrabook’s around, ideal for the traveling business man or woman.

But mostly the screen is dark and blue……….. more about that later.

There appears adequate connectivity, with 2 x USB 3.1, 2x Thunderbolt 3, audio jack, HDMI, microSD card slot

I could talk about the battery life, but when launched on 5th September 2019, in Neuss, Germany, Dynabook Europe announced a lightweight and durable business laptop designed for the mobile working era, boasting a 17-hour battery life, I on the other hand experienced 8 or 9 hours at best.

For the security-minded, this system has both a fingerprint reader, built into the touchpad and a camera that can recognise faces, with a physical sliding cover for the Web camera, this is normally a retro fit for those who want to make sure they are not being spied on.

I did enquire the price in the UK but did not receive an answer, however I expect it will be £1,600 to £1,800.

Dynabook claim they used magnesium in the chassis to reduce weight while retaining a degree of rigidity and keeping the unit thin. According to the makers, this makes the X50 capable of handling the MIL-STD-810G drop test, for obvious reasons we didn’t test this claim

We also liked the keyboard with backlight, although some in the office questioned the size of the keypads themselves.

Any way back to the Dark and Blue screen.

When powering the DYNABOOK THE ULTRA-MOBILE 15” TECRA X50-F LAPTOP up.

All we got was a series of blue screens saying Dynabook

Followed by Preparing Automatic repair

Followed by Automatic Repair…..

Followed by Your PC did not start correctly

Press “restart” to start your PC, which can sometimes fix the problem, you can also press “Advanced options to try other options to repair your PC.

Round and round again, this my well have affected the battery life, I know it effected our impression of the new X50-F





As you would expect we returned the Unit although this once again gave the courier company many problems.

The new unit did work and the security was top draw, but when on the second attempt to open the unit with the fingerprint recognition and password failed “The computer said NO”

Bye this time we were ultra frustrated………… it just said NO.

So one of our many observations is ………….. as is common in many security web-sites,

When you make a mistake the web-site in question doesn’t tell you what your error is………… It just says NO.



